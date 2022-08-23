Holland & Hart Adds 6 Tax And Private Client Attys In Utah

By Tracey Read (August 23, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP has expanded its private client and tax groups in Salt Lake City with two new partners and four other attorneys, the firm announced Tuesday. Five of the hires left Kirton McConkie PC for their new roles. Partners Brent Andrewsen and Thomas Mecham and of counsel Brad Lowe joined the firm last month. All three were Kirton McConkie shareholders. New associates D. Jeffrey Christensen and John Nash were associates at Kirton McConkie. New associate Adrienne Jack was also at Kirton McConkie, before becoming vice president of legal product at SixFifty LLC, the technology subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich...

