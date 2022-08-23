Vidal Grants Rehearing In Admitted Prior Art Case

By Britain Eakin (August 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has vacated a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision in which a board panel invalidated claims in an Advanced Bionics cochlear hearing aid patent in a challenge brought by Med-El Elektromedizinische Geräte Ges.M.B.H. Although it didn't affect the ultimate outcome of the case, the board had determined that Med-El had improperly relied on so-called applicant admitted prior art in two of its invalidity arguments, but Vidal said in a decision on Monday that the panel had relied on guidance to reach that conclusion that is no longer relevant. Applicant admitted prior art, or...

