6 Firms Steer Medical Device Startup's $312M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (August 23, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Medical device firm Biolog-id and special-purpose acquisition company Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. said Tuesday they have agreed to a merger, guided by six law firms, that would take Biolog-id public at an equity value of $312 million. Both parties have entered into a memorandum of understanding laying groundwork for the merger, which is set to close by the first quarter of 2023. Biolog-id shares are slated to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BGID" upon completion of the deal. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC, Charles Russell Speechlys LLP and Carey Olsen are serving as legal counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS