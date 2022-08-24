Designer's Indictment Shows Fashion Co. Compliance Risks

By Danielle Garno, Wifredo Ferrer and Isaac Fuhrman (August 24, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Luxury accessories designer Nancy Gonzalez, best known for her colorful, exotic skin handbags, was arrested on July 8 in Colombia in a coordinated effort between Colombian authorities and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She is currently facing extradition to the U.S. for conspiracy and smuggling certain exotic skins in violation of U.S. trade regulations. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Gonzalez and her company, Gzuniga Ltd., along with two other defendants. While this is an unusual set of circumstances, particularly in the fashion industry, it is a reminder for designers,...

