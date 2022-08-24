Payment App's Shares Surge After 2 Firms Guide $20M IPO

By Katryna Perera (August 23, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- After raising $20 million in a U.S. initial public offering guided by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC and underwriters counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP, Malaysian payments app provider Starbox Group closed its first day as a public company trading at nearly four times its IPO price. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., which provides a payments app in Malaysia that offers cash rebates, publicly announced the results of the offering on Tuesday and the 5 million ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol STBX. It offered 5 million shares at $4 apiece and ended the day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS