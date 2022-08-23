NJ Judge Orders Reduction In COVID Courthouse Restrictions

By Emily Lever (August 23, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- New Jersey federal courts on Tuesday ended most remaining COVID-19 restrictions in federal courthouses, contingent on the prevalence of the virus within each county, according to a judicial order. Those entering federal courthouses or court facilities will not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and potential jurors will no longer have to social distance or wear masks — unless COVID-19 transmission rates are high in their county by the metrics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson ordered Tuesday. The measures may not take effect for a while. Of New...

