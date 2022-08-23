Duke Gets Early Win In Insurer Antitrust Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (August 23, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Duke University gained a win when a North Carolina federal judge granted its request for partial summary judgment in a coverage dispute over two antitrust class actions, finding that a retroactive exclusion does not bar coverage. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle said in an order on Monday that the university is entitled to its partial summary judgment because it demonstrated that the retroactive date exclusion does not bar coverage for the two underlying class actions "in whole or in part." Duke's motion requested that the court find that it satisfied the $55 million underlying exhaustion requirement to trigger coverage of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS