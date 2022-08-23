Medical Imaging Co. Carestream Hits Ch. 11 With $1B Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (August 23, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Medical imaging and testing product maker Carestream Health Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware with a plan to slash $400 million from its $1 billion of liabilities, saying a global shift toward digital health care imaging and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the bankruptcy filing. In initial court papers, Carestream's chief financial officer said the company has sustained decreases in revenue in its largest business line — medical imaging film products — as digital options have become more prevalent worldwide while providing lower margins for the debtor. "While the company has focused on decreasing costs...

