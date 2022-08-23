Streetwear Co.'s Bid To Get F-Word As TM Falls Flat At TTAB

By Tiffany Hu (August 23, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued new precedent refusing to let a streetwear designer register the F-bomb as a trademark, two years after he convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal ban on the registration of "scandalous" trademarks. In a precedential opinion on Monday, the TTAB upheld an examining attorney's rejection of Erik Brunetti's request to register the word "FUCK" as a trademark for cellphone cases, jewelry and sports bags, and retail services. Brunetti's application doesn't function as a trademark, as consumers wouldn't identify the mark as "pointing uniquely" to him, the examiner had found. Among other arguments,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS