Employer Steps After Minn. Unwittingly Legalized THC Edibles

By Katie Ervin Carlson (August 25, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature amended Minnesota Statute Section 151.72 to legalize edible products containing certain amounts of hemp-derived THC for purchasers 21 and older.[1] As amended, Minnesota Statute Section 151.72, Subdivision 1(h) defines nonintoxicating cannabinoids as "substances extracted from certified hemp plants that do not produce intoxicating effects when consumed by any route of administration." Minnesota Statute Section 151.72, Subdivision 3(a) allows for the sale of products for human and animal consumption "containing nonintoxicating cannabinoids, including an edible cannabinoid product," so long as the product "does not contain more than 0.3 percent of any tetrahydrocannabinol and an edible cannabinoid product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS