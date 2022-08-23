Climate Change, Marine Life Top US-Chile Enviro Goals

By Eric Heisig (August 23, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Climate change and marine life protections were among the shared goals the United States and Chile unveiled for the next phase of their combined work under an environmental treaty, the U.S. trade representative's office said Tuesday. The Joint Commission for Environmental Cooperation said its priorities for both countries through 2024 include better environmental laws and enforcement, promoting conservation and good management of natural resources, advocating for environmental education and transparency surrounding decisions and enforcement, and improved air and water quality. It also discussed projects completed from 2018 to 2020, according to a communiqué. "The United States and Chile intend to build upon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS