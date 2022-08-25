Engage Associates At Orientation With Thoughtful Activities

By Joseph Gerstel (August 25, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- It's almost 9:30 a.m. The seats are filling up with eager new associates as orientation is about to start. There's a bit of a nervous undercurrent, and you can almost hear the doubts in the back of many minds: Do I really belong here? Am I worthy? Will I enjoy working here? The wheel turns, and associates come and associates go. As summer turns to fall, the coming of associates waxes prominently as law firms once again prepare to welcome new associate classes. But the going of associates — the historic retention issues faced during the pandemic and the threat they presented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS