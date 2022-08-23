Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Carestream Health Inc.

By Vince Sullivan (August 23, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Medical imaging and testing equipment company Carestream Health Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, citing declining revenue due to a shift away from its film imaging products and toward digital options with lower margins. The company came to court with a prepackaged plan of reorganization that will slash about $470 million from its $1.032 billion of debt through a series of loan-for-equity swaps and new rights offerings. The medical imaging product maker's chief financial officer said it has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for its products due to an increase in remote health appointments. (AP Photo/Lefteris...

