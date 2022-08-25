How Fla. Directed Trusts Allow For Greater Asset Control

By Jonathan Gopman (August 25, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the Florida Uniform Directed Trust Act, or FUDTA, and explains why these trusts have become popular in Florida. While the directed trust is not a new concept, it has become more commonplace given the benefits afforded by dividing power and responsibilities among the various fiduciaries. As a result, Florida has enacted legislation prescribing the responsibilities, duties and liabilities of these fiduciaries.[1] In a typical trust relationship, a trustee generally handles all administrative, distribution and investment responsibilities of the trust. A directed trust, however, grants an individual, known as a trust director or trust protector, certain powers that are...

