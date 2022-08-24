Are There Too Many Attys? A 20-Year Income Dip Says Maybe

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 24, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Lawyers in the U.S. have seen a nearly 2% decline in median income over the last 20 years, and while an increase in lawyers could account for some decline in income, a decrease in the demand for legal services likely also plays a role, according to a study published in the Journal of Economics and Finance. In 2020, the median income of lawyers had dropped significantly since 2001, going from $129,389 to $126,389, both measured in 2020 prices. The decline is out of step with comparable professions like physicians and economists, who both saw their income rise during that time period,...

