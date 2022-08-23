Poland Extends Tax Cuts Through End Of Year

By Matthew Guerry (August 23, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A raft of tax measures meant to ease the sting of inflation in Poland will stay in place until the end of year, national tax authorities said Tuesday. Poland's National Revenue Administration said in a news release that the country's executive decision-making body, the Council of Ministers, agreed to extend measures lowering or eliminating value-added and excise taxes on select goods and services beyond the previous Oct. 31 deadline. The measures, which make up what the Polish government calls an anti-inflation shield, pertain to gasoline, electricity and home heating, among other things, according to the release. Taxes on many of the...

