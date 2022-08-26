Pending Bill Could Lead FERC To Issue More Trader Bans

By Levi McAllister and Pamela Wu (August 26, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Targets of investigations or enforcement actions undertaken by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Office of Enforcement know all too well that FERC wields significant authority to impose penalties against unlawful acts that violate the Federal Power Act, Natural Gas Act or FERC's regulations. Indeed, FERC's imposition of penalties since the enactment of the Energy Policy Act in 2005 is eye-opening. FERC has assessed civil penalties exceeding $800 million and directed the disgorgement of monies in excess of $550 million, exclusive of penalties and disgorgement at issue in various pending matters. Nevertheless, congressional action may provide the Office of Enforcement with yet another significant...

