Pa. Worker Suit Over Medical Pot Firing Jointly Dismissed

By Collin Krabbe (August 24, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A suit in Pennsylvania federal court claiming that a medical cannabis patient in the Keystone State was terminated due to his legal use of the drug and its status under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act has been dismissed. In a brief order filed on Tuesday and signed on Wednesday, the parties — plaintiff Thomas Berrier and defendant Valley Proteins Inc. — stipulated the dismissal of Berrier's claims with prejudice. The order includes no details about a settlement agreement. Attorneys for the parties did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Valley Proteins provides services for the collecting and recycling of...

