Biden Public Engagement Adviser Joins Barnes & Thornburg

By Jack Rodgers (August 24, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The national director for African American engagement during President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign — who most recently served in the White House as senior adviser for public engagement — has left his post on Pennsylvania Avenue to join Barnes & Thornburg LLP, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse Wednesday. Trey Baker joined Barnes & Thornburg's Washington office as a partner on Monday, the firm said, after working with the Biden administration for over two years. While initially responsible for managing national outreach programs geared toward Black constituents, Baker was tapped as a senior adviser following Biden's victory over President Donald Trump....

