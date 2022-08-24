Small IPOs Buck Trends In An Otherwise Cold Market

By Tom Zanki (August 24, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- While the initial public offerings market remains largely frozen for big-name companies, a steady supply of smaller IPOs are defying the doldrums this summer, generating work for capital markets lawyers who specialize in so-called micro-cap offerings. The term micro-cap IPO generally applies to companies with market capitalizations of $50 million to $300 million. According to research firm Renaissance Capital, 34 micro-cap offerings have been completed in 2022, representing 64% of all IPOs. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r Experts note that several factors are enabling such deals to get done despite an otherwise harsh market. One is simplicity. Most micro-cap...

