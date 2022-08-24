COVID-19 Tort Cases Have Peaked, Report Says

By Y. Peter Kang (August 24, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- The number of COVID-related tort suits filed in federal court peaked in the first quarter of 2021 about a year into the pandemic and has been ebbing steadily in each quarter since, according to a new report by Lex Machina. Personal injury and medical malpractice suits involving the coronavirus hit a high of 115 cases lodged in federal courts across the country in the first three months of 2021 and since then have receded to filings in the high-60s-to-mid-70s range in the subsequent three quarters, and most recently declined to a low of 56 suits in the second quarter of 2022,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS