Virtual Room Scans Violate Students' Rights, Judge Finds

By Hailey Konnath (August 23, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Cleveland State University can't force students to virtually show their surroundings before online testing, an Ohio federal judge held in a landmark ruling Monday, finding that the practice violates students' Fourth Amendment right to privacy. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese sided with student Aaron Ogletree, who sued the university after he was asked to use a webcam to show his bedroom before taking a chemistry test. Judge Calabrese granted Ogletree's request for summary judgment and denied the school's dueling motion, holding that the practice "is unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment." Although schools may routinely employ remote technology to "peer into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS