Vidal Says Discretionary Denials Don't Doom Serial Petitions

By Dani Kass (August 23, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- When the Patent Trial and Appeal Board uses its discretion to deny a patent challenge, future challenges to the same patent shouldn't be automatically denied, particularly if the merits haven't been evaluated, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Tuesday. Vidal faulted a PTAB panel's interpretation of its General Plastic precedent, which lays out factors for deciding when to allow multiple petitions challenging the same patent. Here, she said earlier challenges to Bright Data Ltd.'s patents, which were discretionarily denied without discussing the merits, don't justify blocking a series of challenges brought by a group of Lithuanian companies....

