Cutting Back Pension Could Mean £60K Blow To Savings

By Martin Croucher (August 24, 2022, 2:37 PM BST) -- Young Britons could see £60,000 ($70,600) dent in their retirement savings if they scale back their pension contributions amid the current cost-of-living crisis, a consultancy warned Wednesday. The Broadstone Group said a generation of young workers could do themselves significant financial harm by cutting pension contributions by 2% to temporarily have more cash in their payslips, and then neglecting to increase it again later. The warning comes as investment bank Citi predicted that inflation could reach 18% in January, as the country teeters on the brink of a recession. Experts say that workers will likely hit pause on their pensions contributions...

