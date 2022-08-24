ECB Fines Crédit Agricole €4.8M Over Reporting Failings

By Joel Poultney (August 24, 2022, 5:00 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has fined French banking group Crédit Agricole SA and two of its subsidiaries €4.765 million ($4.730 million) for failing to land regulatory approval for the way they classified capital instruments in financial reporting, breaching European Union rules. Crédit Agricole had failed to obtain permission from its regulator to treat some capital instruments as Tier 1, or core, regulatory capital for five consecutive quarterly reporting periods in 2015 and 2016, the central bank said Tuesday. The group was hit with an administrative penalty of €4.275 million for breaching the EU's Capital Requirement Regulation, which sets out rules for...

