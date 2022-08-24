Home Insurance Renewal Bills Drop After FCA Reforms

By Irene Madongo (August 24, 2022, 2:39 PM BST) -- Households renewing their insurance policies now have lower bills for home cover following regulatory changes that forced insurers to stop charging new customers less than existing clients, figures published Wednesday show. According to the Association of British Insurers, the average renewal premium for contents insurance, at £124, is down £14 since January, the month the reforms from the Financial Conduct Authority took effect. For buildings cover, the average premium, at £247, fell by £27, the trade group said, quoting its latest household premium tracker survey, which looks at the price consumers pay for their cover, rather than the price they are...

