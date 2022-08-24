PE Funds Extend Offer Period Of $563M Bid For Cary Group

By Dawood Fakhir (August 24, 2022, 2:46 PM BST) -- Private equity funds CVC Funds and Nordic Capital on Wednesday gave shareholders in Sweden's Cary Group until Sept. 9 to accept their takeover offer of approximately six billion Swedish kronor ($563 million) after a first attempt gathered only 10% of the company's shares. The funds, which made the bid in June via a jointly owned company, Teniralc BidCo AB, gained more than 13 million shares of the automotive glass repair company during an acceptance period that ended on Monday. But CVC and Nordic Capital have now extended the initial acceptance period to Sept. 9 from Aug. 22 after failing to raise the required...

