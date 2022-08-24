Luxury Giant Richemont Sells 51% Stake In Retail Platform

By Tom Fish (August 24, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- Swiss luxury goods conglomerate Richemont said Wednesday it is selling a 50.7% interest in its Yoox-Net-a-Porter digital sales platform to e-commerce group Farfetch and an Emirati entrepreneur in an all-share deal as it writes down billions in losses on the online retail business. The luxury goods conglomerate is selling a 51% stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter, the online fashion sales site specializing in shoes, clothes and bags. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes) Compagnie Financière Richemont SA said that London-based Farfetch would buy a 47.5% stake in the initial stage of the deal. Entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar, through his Symphony Global investment company, will snap up 3.2%...

