Germany To Set Up Federal Financial Crime Unit

By Matt Thompson (August 24, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Germany has created a new federal financial crime agency to monitor white-collar criminality in the European Union's largest economy, the country's finance minister announced Wednesday. The agency is intended to streamline the currently disjointed policing of the German finance sector, according to a statement issued by the German government. The new body will also assume responsibility for training "highly qualified" financial investigators and will digitize and link together the country's financial registers. The new federal anti-money-laundering enforcer will act alongside state-level supervisory authorities, enforcing guidelines and standards around financial crime, according to the finance ministry's explanation. The agency also will prevent...

