Rio Tinto Sweetens Bid For Turquoise Hill To $3.1B

By Dawood Fakhir (August 24, 2022, 5:14 PM BST) -- Rio Tinto Group, advised by McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, on Wednesday increased its bid to $3.1 billion for an approximately 49% stake of Turquoise Hill after the Canadian mining company rejected the Anglo-Australian mining giant's previous proposal of $2.7 billion last Monday. Rio Tinto, which presently owns 51% of all shares, is now offering C$40 cash, 18% more than its previous offer of C$34, for the shares it does not already own in Turquoise Hill Resources. The new offer reflects a 56% premium to the Canadian company's share price one day before the first offer was made...

