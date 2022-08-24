ABA Calls On Attys Ahead Of Predicted Poll Worker Shortage

By Andrea Keckley (August 24, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Amid concerns over a potential shortage of poll workers, the American Bar Association announced on Wednesday that it is continuing its collaboration with the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors to mobilize legal professionals to serve as poll workers. The initiative began in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic complicated voting efforts and limited who can safely serve as poll workers. According to Vet the Vote, 130,000 poll workers have stopped serving over the past three midterm elections. "Poll workers are essential to assuring a free and fair election. But this year, states and...

