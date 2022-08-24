Texas Wins Halt Of HHS' Emergency Abortion Care Guidance

By Adam Lidgett (August 24, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has barred for now the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' guidance that mandated doctors to perform abortions deemed necessary in emergency situations in the state, saying the government overstepped its bounds. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix on Tuesday granted Texas' bid for a preliminary injunction in a suit where the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the Biden administration of flouting the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which overruled Roe v. Wade and erased the constitutional right to abortion — "before the ink is dry" on...

