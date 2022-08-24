Court Lets Carestream Tap $50M, Tells Exit Lenders To Wait

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 24, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Medical imaging company Carestream Health Inc. got a Delaware federal court's permission Wednesday to tap $50 million of $80 million in bankruptcy financing, but lenders offering the company an additional $85 million in credit after it exits Chapter 11 were denied an immediate request to get their fees. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Kate Stickles of the District of Delaware postponed Carestream's unusual request to enter into a binding commitment with its lenders on the first day of its bankruptcy, saying it is important to give parties who might oppose the financing a chance to object. "What is the irreparable harm...

