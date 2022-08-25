New York DA Fighting 'Bad Guy' Prosecutor Image

By Tracey Read (August 25, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- As the newest president of the National District Attorneys Association, Erie County, New York, District Attorney John F. Flynn says he hopes to use his platform to encourage more young attorneys to become prosecutors. John F. Flynn Flynn, who is in his second term as district attorney, was unanimously elected president of the NDAA July 17 at the group's annual summer conference in Denver, taking over for outgoing association president Billy West of Cumberland County, North Carolina. Before becoming district attorney in January 2017, Flynn was town attorney in Tonawanda, New York. He's also been a member of the Tonawanda Town...

