Third Circ. Revives Suit Over Alleged Cozen O'Connor Conflict

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 24, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday reinstated a conflict of interest lawsuit alleging a former Cozen O'Connor lawyer failed to disclose that the firm represented both the seller and the buyer in a $20 million acquisition of three insurance education companies. In its opinion, the court held that a Pennsylvania federal judge wrongly dismissed the case brought by Adam Potter and his company, Moxie HC, the former owners and shareholders of the businesses sold in 2018, by applying the wrong standard to determine standing. The lower court dismissed Potter's case without leave to amend his complaint on the basis that it was brought...

