Western Union's COVID-19 Coverage Bid Ends With Exclusion

By Ben Zigterman (August 24, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A contamination and pollution exclusion prevents coverage for The Western Union Co.'s COVID-19-related losses, a Colorado federal judge said Wednesday, dismissing the money-transfer company's suit against a Chubb unit. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez said that since the definition of "contaminants or pollutants" in Ace American Insurance Co.'s policy included "virus," the exclusion clearly prevented coverage. A Colorado federal court dismissed Western Union's suit against a Chubb unit seeking coverage for COVID-19 pandemic losses, citing a contamination and pollution exclusion. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) "Given that the exclusion applies even to loss or damage that was 'contributed to' by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS