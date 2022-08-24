NY Associate Judge Cannataro Named Acting Chief

By Frank G. Runyeon (August 24, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro was named acting chief judge of New York on Wednesday, resolving unprecedented discord on the high court over who will ascend when Chief Judge Janet DiFiore departs next week. Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro will be the acting chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals after Chief Judge Janet DiFiore departs Aug. 31. (iStock/demerzel21/) Cannataro is among the newest members of the Court of Appeals, confirmed last June after serving as the citywide administrative judge for the New York City Civil Court, a high-volume local court that includes housing court and small claims. Cannataro's administrative experience,...

