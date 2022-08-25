Ark. Pot Group Says Ballot Measure Removal Unconstitutional

By Mike Curley (August 25, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group trying to get a question on the November ballot to legalize recreational cannabis in Arkansas are asking the state's highest court to undo the Board of Elections' decision not to certify the ballot question's title, saying the measure giving the board the power to reject the title goes against the state's constitution. In a brief filed Tuesday with the Arkansas Supreme Court, Responsible Growth Arkansas said a 2019 amendment to state law giving the board the power to reject ballot titles violates the state constitution, which holds that the board "shall certify" titles but does not give it...

