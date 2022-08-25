Women- And Minority-Owned Firms: A Gap In Corporate Work

By Andrea Keckley (August 25, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Amid a push for corporations to outsource more legal work to diverse-owned firms, a report has found that women-owned firms were getting more business from corporate clients than were minority-owned firms. The report, released Wednesday and based on a study conducted by the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms and the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession, found that 88.78% of respondents assigned outside legal work to a diverse-owned firm during the past three fiscal years. "This very important study was born out of a desire to understand whether African American firms were being marginalized or ignored...

