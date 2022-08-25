Investors Say Cleary Gottlieb Should Produce Redstone Email

By Rose Krebs (August 25, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- CBS investors who want Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to turn over an email sent by media mogul Shari E. Redstone regarding the network's $30 billion merger with Viacom in 2019 have told the Delaware Chancery Court that the email was not a privileged communication and should be produced. In a brief filed under seal Aug. 16 but made public on Tuesday, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Grant & Eisenhofer PA, representing lead CBS investor plaintiffs, argue that a motion seeking to force Cleary Gottlieb to produce the email should be granted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS