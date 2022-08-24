NJ Chief Justice Ends Social Distancing, Masking For Juries

By Emily Lever (August 24, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey court system will stop requiring masks and social distancing in jury trials and end its vaccine and testing mandate for court employees, the high court's chief justice announced Wednesday. On Sept. 1, jury trial participants will be allowed but not required to wear a mask and will no longer have to stay 3 feet apart, according to an order by Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. The judiciary will also stop requiring court employees to get vaccinated against the virus or be tested weekly, and judges will also be able to decide to have voir dire take place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS