Harnessing The Power Of Big Data In Litigation

By Jorge Gallardo-García, Benjamin Scher and David Barth (August 30, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- With the digital transformation, the amount of data available in litigation matters has grown dramatically in scope and volume. A data set containing a million records was considered significant just a decade ago. Now it is commonplace to have data sets with billions of records. This increase is not surprising. Companies are collecting and analyzing all the data they can get their hands on. Vendors that track and sell data are seemingly everywhere. Government entities are making large public data sets available. This explosion of available data has affected litigation, production and the parties involved in disputes. Data — when analyzed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS