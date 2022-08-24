5th Circ. Won't Revive TM Suit Over 'Thee I Love'

By Adam Lidgett (August 24, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit found that a lower court rightly axed a branding business' trademark lawsuit against Jackson State University's licensing agent and various licensees over the use of the phrase frequently associated with the school, "Thee I Love." A three-judge panel on Wednesday refused to revive a suit from Business Moves Consulting, its owner Curtis Bordenave and others against Jackson State University's licensing agent Collegiate Licensing Co. and parties that sell the Mississippi college's merchandise. Licensees named as defendants included Anthony Lawrence Collection LLC, Defron Fobb and Thaddeus Reed. The university itself was not named as a defendant. But the school was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS