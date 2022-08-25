EPA Can't Slip Mexican-American Atty's Race Bias Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 25, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can't dodge discrimination claims levied against it by an attorney in its Chicago office claiming he was passed over for a promotion because he is Mexican-American, although an Illinois federal judge did toss the attorney's other retaliation claim against the agency. On Wednesday U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow ruled partly in favor of the EPA, saying that attorney Jeffery Trevino couldn't offer enough evidence to prove the agency failed to promote him to a senior position because of his involvement in helping other attorneys file grievances against the agency. However, the EPA's "inconsistent and shifting"...

