Ghislaine Maxwell Owes $878K Legal Bill, Denver Firm Says

By Lauren Berg (August 24, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell hasn't paid the $878,000 legal bill she owes the Denver-based firm who helped defend her against charges that she trafficked underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Colorado state court. Maxwell, 60 — who was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after a jury convicted her of procuring girls for Epstein, her former boyfriend who died by suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges — first hired Haddon Morgan & Foreman PC in 2015 to defend her in litigation related to the accusations against...

