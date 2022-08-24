Idaho Blocked From Enforcing Abortion Ban In Emergencies

By Lauren Berg (August 24, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge on late Wednesday blocked the enforcement of a new state law set to go into effect Thursday that criminalizes abortion care in medical emergencies, handing the Biden administration its first legal victory since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, granted the federal government's preliminary injunction motion to block enforcement of Idaho Code Section 18-622 while the court challenge plays out, saying the state law conflicts with a federal statute requiring that hospitals receiving Medicare funds provide medical care when a person's...

