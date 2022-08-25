Thameslink Rail Operator Gets Green Signals For Merger

By Dawood Fakhir (August 25, 2022, 2:03 PM BST) -- British railway operator Go-Ahead said on Thursday that it has secured antitrust and foreign direct investment approval for its planned £669 million ($791 million) merger with an Australian bus network and Globalvia of Spain. Go-Ahead Group PLC, advised by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, said it has also won the required approval by a majority of its shareholders at a court meeting on Aug. 16. Clearances secured by the consortium and Go-Ahead included merger control approvals from the European Union, the Federal Cartel Office and ministry of economics and energy in Germany and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland, the company...

