UK Insurance Consolidator Snaps Up 7th Irish Broker

By Martin Croucher (August 25, 2022, 3:28 PM BST) -- British insurance consolidator PIB Group Ltd. has bought Irish broker Mike Murphy Insurance, making further inroads into the republic as the U.K. deals market begins to cool. The private equity-backed company said on Tuesday that the acquisition of Dublin-based Mike Murphy was its seventh in Ireland so far. The newly acquired general insurance broker will sit under Campion Insurance, a large broker acquired by PIB in November, which has become the linchpin of the company's expansion in Ireland. "Their arrival further strengthens our existing group of highly experienced experts to provide our customers with an increasing range of products and services,"...

