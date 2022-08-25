Harbour Energy Boosts Buyback Plan By £100M

By Dawood Fakhir (August 25, 2022, 2:30 PM BST) -- Oil and gas giant Harbour Energy PLC on Thursday said it has increased its share buyback plan to $300 million from $200 million to distribute excess cash to its shareholders. The business, listed on the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange, disclosed the $100 million increase in its financial results for six months that ended June 30. Harbour attributed the expansion of the buyback program, which will end Dec. 31, to free cash flow of $1.4 billion after tax that the company realized in the first half of the year. During the same period, the company gained $984 million...

