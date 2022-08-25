Credit Suisse, UBS Object To Texas Investment Ban

By Alex Davidson (August 25, 2022, 7:03 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group said Thursday they are protesting a decision by the Texas comptroller of public accounts to place them on a list of 10 mostly European financial institutions that allegedly "boycott" energy companies, a step that requires Texas state pension funds to pull investments. The two banks joined other listed firms, including investment group BlackRock Inc., arguing they are wrongly targeted by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar as the state pushes back against the environmental, social and governance movement in investing. Inclusion in Hegar's list means that state pension funds must divest any holdings in the 10 financial...

